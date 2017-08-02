Araz Azimov: Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its commitments to assist Afghanistan

© Afghan embassy in Baku

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Muhammad Taghi Khalili met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Report was informed in the Afghan Embassy in Azerbaijan, ambassador recalled the recent visit of A. Azimov to Kabul and the meetings held there and also noted their importance for strengthening political ties between the two countries.

M.T. Khalili said that solidarity in the positions of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in the international arena is of great importance.

In turn, A. Azimov noted that the meetings he had held in Kabul were fruitful, and also added that peace and stability are possible in Afghanistan. The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its commitments to assist Afghanistan.

In addition, issue related to the organization of conference Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku in December of the current year and other regional issues were discussed during the meeting.