    Ambassador: The visit of French President to Azerbaijan being prepared

    French President remains committed to the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of French President Francois Hollande in Azerbaijan is being prepared. Report informs, this was stated to journalists by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Monnier.

    The Ambassador noted that the exact date of the visit is unknown, and probably it will take place during this year.

    "French President remains committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he had met with the presidents previously and wants to meet again to discuss the proposals in terms of the settlement", said Pascal Monnier.

    Earlier, Armenian media has announced that French President Francois Hollande is to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in April.

