Ambassador: Somalia and Azerbaijan to introduce full visa-free regime

By 2026, a full visa-free regime will be in effect between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the non-resident ambassador of the East African country to Azerbaijan, Fathudin Ali Mohamed (based in Ankara), stated that a visa-free regime is already in place for holders of diplomatic passports between the two countries. In the coming months, a similar agreement will come into force for holders of service passports, and by 2026 – for holders of ordinary passports as well.

According to him, Azerbaijan will also join energy projects being implemented by Türkiye and Somalia.

The ambassador noted that cooperation in the field of education between the two countries is also ongoing: 20 Somali students are studying at Azerbaijani universities under a government program and receive scholarships. An exchange program for lecturers and joint seminars are also planned for future.

During the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, agreements were signed on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan, Uganda, and Somalia.