Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Ambassador: Somalia and Azerbaijan to introduce full visa-free regime

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 21:27
    Ambassador: Somalia and Azerbaijan to introduce full visa-free regime

    By 2026, a full visa-free regime will be in effect between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the non-resident ambassador of the East African country to Azerbaijan, Fathudin Ali Mohamed (based in Ankara), stated that a visa-free regime is already in place for holders of diplomatic passports between the two countries. In the coming months, a similar agreement will come into force for holders of service passports, and by 2026 – for holders of ordinary passports as well.

    According to him, Azerbaijan will also join energy projects being implemented by Türkiye and Somalia.

    The ambassador noted that cooperation in the field of education between the two countries is also ongoing: 20 Somali students are studying at Azerbaijani universities under a government program and receive scholarships. An exchange program for lecturers and joint seminars are also planned for future.

    During the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, agreements were signed on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan, Uganda, and Somalia.

    Somalia Azerbaijan visa waiver
    Səfir: Somali və Azərbaycan vətəndaşları viza almaq məcburiyyətində qalmayacaqlar
    Посол: Сомали и Азербайджан вводят полный безвизовый режим

    Latest News

    21:27

    Ambassador: Somalia and Azerbaijan to introduce full visa-free regime

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Greece doubles crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:49

    Towing operation of Neptun drilling rig begins with ASCO vessels

    Infrastructure
    17:45

    All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

    Other countries
    17:42

    Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

    Energy
    17:37

    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    17:31

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to France by over 84%

    Energy
    17:25

    Battery fire aboard Air China flight to South Korea forces emergency landing

    Other countries
    All News Feed