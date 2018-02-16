Ambassador: Italy keen to participate in restoration of Yanardagh project

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Italy has prepared a project for the restoration of the historic complex of the Mount Yanardagh.

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said.

"It's true, we have such a project. Italian side agreed, we are waiting for the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities", ambassador said.

"We are glad that we continue our cooperation with the Azerbaijani side. We know that the complex is extremely important. I think that the work of Italian masters will help attract more tourists to Azerbaijan”, Massari added.