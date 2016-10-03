Ambassador: I will make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijan-Germany relations

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I feel good in Azerbaijan and its capital Baku."

Report informs, the newly appointed German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said in a video message on the occasion of National Day - Unity Day of Germany.

According to him, bear sculpture "Buddy", painted by the Azerbaijani Artist Gular Hashimova, was taken to Baku.

The ambassador said, this sculpture can become a symbol of the proximity of Azerbaijan and Germany and will be installed in front of the German Embassy in Baku.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the ambassador said that he would make every effort to strengthen these ties.