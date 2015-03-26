​Iranian Ambassador: Establishment of FTZ will serve to develop relations between Iran and Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The will of leaders of the two countries based on the promotion of the friendly relation between the two neighboring states and this determinations has been increase development of ties in different fields", Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin stated this to Report, commenting on the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

"Exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two sides as well as their contacts and exchange of views on regional and international developments well demonstrate progress in bilateral relations", - said the Ambassador.

The diplomat noted that Iranian province, which neighbors Azerbaijan, has already established successful business cooperation with Azerbaijan: " Establishment of FTZ will serve to develop relations between the two countries. Such zones are free of taxes which lead to decrease of prices and consequently increase of purchase power of buyers. "

Speaking about the results of the year for Iranian diplomacy in general, Mr Mohsen PakAyen said that "last year (by the Solar Calendar) Iran never left its friends alone in their combat against terrorism and assisted its friends all over the region at every time that they fight with terrorism. I think we will continue this policy until extremism and radicalism are uprooted in the region as well as in the whole globe."