 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Ambassador: Azerbaijan offers assistance to Pakistan

    Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which offered to help earthquake victims in Pakistan

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the first countries, which offered to help earthquake victims in Pakistan."

    Report, this was stated by the Azerbaijani Ambassador in Pakistan Dashgin Shikarov.

    According to him, he got in touch with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and offered help immediately after the earthquake,: "Along with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and India also offered their help."

    The diplomat said that they were currently awaiting a formal response from the Pakistani authorities in this regard.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi