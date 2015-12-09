Ambassador: Acquisition of 20% stake in TAP by Snam can only have a positive effect

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Acquisition of 20% stake in TAP project by Italian oil and gas company Snam can only have a positive effect.

Report informs referring to ANSA, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy Vagif Sadigov said.

According to the diplomat, having acquired shares in the project TAP, Italy becomes an active participant in the project, which will be completed by 2020.

V.Sadigov called Italy largest trade partner of Azerbaijan, informed that last year the trade turnover between the countries amounted to 7 bln Euros and the level of direct investment reached 490 mln Euros.