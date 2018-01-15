 Top
    Agenda of Bulgarian prime minister visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Boyko Borisov will attend official opening ceremony of Baku-Sofia flight

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov is arriving today with a working visit to Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs citing the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), during visit to Baku Boris Borisov will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

    The meeting will discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, including  energy sector.

    On January 16, Borisov together with his Azerbaijani counterpart Arthur Rasizade will take part in the official opening ceremony of Baku-Sofia flight.

    The visit of Bulgarian prime minister to Baku will end on January 16, after which he will leave for Strasbourg.

