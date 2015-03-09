Adviser to Prime Minister: Pakistan is interested in investments from Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan is interested in investments from Azerbaijan, especially in the energy sector.

Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, it was stated by an Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

He said that, President Mamoon Hussain will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 11 to promote economic, security, cultural and people to people ties.

Advisor expressed the hope that visit of M. Hussain will promote trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan.