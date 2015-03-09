 Top
    Close photo mode

    Adviser to Prime Minister: Pakistan is interested in investments from Azerbaijan

    Sartaj Aziz expressed the hope that visit of President of Pakistan to Azerbaijan will promote trade and economic ties

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan is interested in investments from Azerbaijan, especially in the energy sector.

    Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, it was stated by an Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

    He said that, President Mamoon Hussain will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 11 to promote economic, security, cultural and people to people ties.

    Advisor expressed the hope that visit of M. Hussain will promote trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi