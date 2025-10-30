Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 13:44
    The Democratic Republic of Congo has no access to its own history or archives as all relevant materials are held by Belgium, according to Kitulu Aduyenzi, Adviser at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the United Arab Emirates, Report informs.

    He made the remark during a discussion at Baku State University under the themed Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lingering consequences.

    Aduyenzi noted that this situation hinders the development of the Congolese people as a nation: "One might ask why the Congolese don't rise up. Yes, first and foremost, an appeal should be made to the UN. But as a state, we have no access to our own archives or history-because all historical materials related to Congo are in Belgium's possession."

    The adviser emphasized the importance of public pressure in overcoming indifference toward colonial history: "This is about civic pressure. Especially the younger generation and young researchers must take a stand on this issue."

    Aduyenzi expressed disappointment that while an official apology from Belgium regarding its colonial past is expected, the country has so far only expressed regret.

