Action at Turkish Embassy supports cleaning Afrin from terrorists

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ An action was held today in front of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to support the cleaning of Afrin from terrorists.

Report informs, more than fifty people take part in the action organized by the Organization of enlightenment of retired servicemen, the Karabakh Liberation Organization (KLO), and the Union of Young Turkic Writers of the World.

They shouted a slogan: "Turkey-Afrin-Karabakh".

Participants of the action noted: "The Turkish soldier showed that he is strong, he can clean the land of terrorists without harming civilians”.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral thanked the protesters for coming to the Embassy and supporting.

"We are one, our strength is in our unity. Our victory and strength are your victory and strength”, Ozoral said.

Notably, as a result of the anti-terrorist Operation Olive Branch, which started on January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have cleared the center of Afrin from terrorists on March 18.