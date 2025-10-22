5th Silk Road Forum kicks off in Tbilisi

The 5th Silk Road Forum has kicked off in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov is also participating in the event.

A family photo will be taken at the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theater in the morning hours of October 22, followed by the opening ceremony of the event. The opening session will start at 10:00 (GMT+4) and continue until 11:00.

The forum will discuss issues such as regional cooperation, expansion of transport and logistics opportunities along the Middle Corridor, and strengthening of trade and economic relations.

According to the visit program, after the opening ceremony of the forum, Prime Minister Ali Asadov will hold a one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The meeting is expected to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries and issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will host an official luncheon in honor of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister.