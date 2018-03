© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Zira FC has strengthened its squad with 4 players.

Gabala's Tellur Mutallimov, Mirsahib Abbasov from Keshla FC, Ibrahim Aslanli and Elshan Abdullayev from Garabag were involved to the team.

The club signed Mutallimov and Aslanli for 2.5 years, while Abbasov for 1.5 years. Abdullayev will wear the uniform of Zira FC until the end of season.