Yunis Huseynov: The current "Kapaz" is at level of first division

Report informs, head coach of "Kapaz" Yunis Huseynov said at a press conference after the home match with "Sumgayit" at XIV round of Azerbaijan Premier League, in which they lost 0: 3.

The 52-year-old specialist expressed dissatisfaction with the team: "I do not consider 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup with " Bina " as a match, where we won with a score of 3: 0. I was dissatisfied with performance of the team in that match as well where we won. Under my leadership in the championship "Kapaz" missed 9 goals in 2 games. This indicates that the team has too many shortcomings. The current "Kapaz" is at the level of the first Division. I'm talking about it openly. The match against "Bina", which we won with a score of 3-0 did not differ from the game of the opponent of the first division. If it was not so, in the championship we would not miss 9 goals in 2 games”.

-Is it correct to say that you need to change the composition by 90% during the winter break? Is there enough funds for this?

-Today for the first time in the locker room I told players that the one who shows himself in the cup will remain in team. The one who not proves himself, will leave. Only today there was such a conversation with the team. That will never do. It is necessary to show character. Everyone has a chance, but does not live up to expectations. Never mind team with 13 players, only those who try will remain. If necessary, we will take players from the backup composition”.