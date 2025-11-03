Wolves consider O'Neil return, but Erik ten Hag remains candidate

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks with Gary O'Neil over a potential return as head coach, though former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains under consideration, Report informs via Football Today.

Talks with O'Neil have progressed positively in recent days as Wolves assess options to replace Vitor Pereira, who was dismissed on Sunday after a dismal start to the Premier League season.

However, no final decision on Pereira's successor is expected this week. O'Neil, 42, was sacked by Wolves in December 2024 after a 16-month spell in charge. He guided the club to 14th in the 2023-24 campaign and an FA Cup quarter-final but was dismissed with the side 19th in the table and four points from safety the following season.

The former Bournemouth manager remains well regarded at Molineux, and his familiarity with the club's structure has placed him among the leading contenders. Sources close to the talks suggest both parties are open to a reunion.

Ten Hag is also being considered after leaving Bayer Leverkusen in September, just three games into his tenure. The Dutchman has been discussed internally as Wolves explore a shortlist that includes several free agents.

Ten Hag previously spent over two years at Manchester United, winning the League Cup in 2022 and the FA Cup in 2023. His reign ended in October 2024 after a poor start to the season left United 14th in the table.

Wolves' hierarchy, led by director of professional football Domenico Teti, are evaluating all candidates carefully. Teti, who worked with Pereira in Saudi Arabia before joining the club in June, has remained in his role despite the managerial changes.

Under-21 coach James Collins and under-18 coach Richard Walker will oversee first-team duties in the interim. They will remain in charge for Saturday's trip to Chelsea as Wolves seek their first league win since April.

The club's form has been alarming, with just two points from their opening 10 matches and a 3-0 defeat at Fulham sealing Pereira's fate. Wolves are eight points adrift of safety and winless in 14 Premier League games.

O'Neil, who previously led Bournemouth to survival in 2022-23, is eager to return to management. His past success in stabilizing struggling sides has strengthened his case for a swift reinstatement.

Wolves are also believed to have spoken to other candidates, including at least one coach represented by Jorge Mendes, whose influence has shaped several past appointments at Molineux.

An appointment is expected before the end of the month as the club seeks stability ahead of a critical run of fixtures.