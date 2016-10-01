Winner of Futsal World Championship will be determined

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, final game on futsal will be held in Columbia. Report informs, Russia and Argentine teams will face in the decisive game.

Final match will begin at 23:30 Baku time.

At 21:00, start whistle of game to determine the world’s third champion will be sounded. The match will be held between Iran and Portugal teams.

Notably, Azerbaijan national team has reached 1/4 finals in mundial and in semifinals lost to Portugal team with score of 2:3.