 Top
    Close photo mode

    Winner of Futsal World Championship will be determined

    Russia and Argentine teams will meet in finals

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, final game on futsal will be held in Columbia. Report informs, Russia and Argentine teams will face in the decisive game.

    Final match will begin at 23:30 Baku time. 

    At 21:00, start whistle of game to determine the world’s third champion will be sounded. The match will be held between Iran and Portugal teams.

    Notably, Azerbaijan national team has reached 1/4 finals in mundial and in semifinals lost to Portugal team with score of 2:3.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi