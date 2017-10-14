Vladimir Petković may become Milan FC head coach

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ The head coach of Swiss national team Vladimir Petković may replace Vincenzo Montella as a manager of Milan FC.

Report informs referring to the Football Italia, the sports manager of Rossoneri, Massimiliano Mirabelli has met with 54-year-old specialist from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The meeting took place during the away match of Swiss team with Portugal in the qualifying stage of 2018 FIFA World Cup. The parties discussed the possible cooperation.

Milan will play away with Inter in the VIII round on October 15. Resignation of V. Montella is possible if Milan loses. Vladimir Petković has been coaching the Swiss team since 2014. His team qualified for play-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.