Vagif Sadigov: Qarabag will play against Chelsea for victory

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It was no surprise for me that Qarabag didn’t lose to Atlético in both matches”.

Vagif Sadigov, Member of the AFFA Executive Committee and Chairman of Referees Committee told Report, commenting on Qarabag’s performance at the Champions League group stage.

An experienced specialist said that even though Qarabag was defeated by Chelsea in the first round with a score of 0:6, club drew an inference from it.

According to him, Aghdam representative plays better after each game.

Sadigov believes Qarabag can win 3 points in the match against Chelsea at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 22.He justified his thought in this way: "I'm convinced that Qarabag will play against Chelsea for victory. I believe we will succeed with the support of fans.All kinds of results are recorded in modern football.

What did we think after the game in London with Chelsea, what do we think today?

Today’s reality gives ground to be optimistic: "Considering Qarabag-Atlético match in Madrid, we can expect our team to reach at least European League.Even though it is behind in the tournament table, the team is now one step ahead of Atletico.