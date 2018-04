Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA accepted Kosovo as its 55th member in a close vote at a congress by Europe's football governing body on Tuesday.

Report informs, a vote on the former Serbian province's membership was passed by 28 votes to 24 with two abstenstions. World body FIFA will now vote on whether to admit Kosovo at its annual congress on May 13.

Kosovo Football Federation president Fadil Vokrri said it was a "historic moment".