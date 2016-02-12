UEFA to allocate 1 million Euro to AFFA

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial aspects of the U-17 European Football Championship to start on May 5 in Baku have been announced.

Report informs citing official website of the AFFA (Association of Football Federation of Azerbaijan), accommodation of the teams, referees, UEFA representatives and other officials in relevant hotels in Baku and food expenses will be met by the UEFA.

UEFA will allocate up to 1 million Euros to the AFFA Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to carry out general organizational works. Regular official information will be provided on the works implemented by the Local Organizing Committee.

Notably, the European Championship, to be attended by 16 countries, will last till May 21. One of the participants will be organizer Azerbaijani team.