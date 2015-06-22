UEFA Super Cup tickets already on sale

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The tickets of UEFA Super Cup that will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, are on sale. Report informs, referring to the UEFA official website, the price of tickets for the meeting to be held in "Dinamo Arena" was divided into three categories.

They are 7 Euros, 14 Euros and 30 Euros. In the Super Cup match, the winner of the Champions League "Barcelona" swill meet with the winner of the Europe League "Seville". "Dinamo Arena" has the capacity of 55 thousand fans.

On August 11, "Barcelona" - "Sevilla" match will start at 23: 45 p.m. Baku time.