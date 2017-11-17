UEFA representatives on visit in Baku for Euro 2020

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA representatives are on visit in Baku to get acquainted with preparation works for 2020 UEFA European Football Championship that will be hosted in 13 cities.

Report informs, a delegation headed by Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov has today met in the administrative building of AFFA with Guillaume Poisson, Project manager for Euro 2020 host countries and Thomas Gloor, UEFA Fan Zone manager.

UEFA representatives were informed about implemented work for Euro 2020.

The guests will also review the location of fan zones allotted for Euro 2020. Four matches (Group 3, quarter final) of UEFA Euro 2020 will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).