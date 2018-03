Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Name of the best footballer of the week in UEFA Champions League was announced.

Report informs citing the UEFA official website, Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become a winner.

He has been selected as the best player within group stage II round match after Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3: 1.

Notably, C. Ronaldo is nominee for the best player in the 2017 World Cup along with Lionel Messi and Neymar.