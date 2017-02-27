 Top
    Close photo mode

    UEFA fines "Dynamo" (Kyiv) and "Beşiktaş" in large amount

    UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has made a decision

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's "Dynamo" (Kiev) and Turkish "Beşiktaş" clubs were fined in the amount of 60,000 EUR each. 

    Report informs, UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has made a decision.

    The reason is behavior of fans during final round of Champions League group stage.

    At that meeting "Dinamo" won "Beşiktaş" 6:0.

    Earlier, UEFA accused "Dinamo" for not preparing for game at the appropriate level and failing to provide security.

    "Beşiktaş" was punished for unacceptable behavior of fans.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi