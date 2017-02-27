UEFA fines "Dynamo" (Kyiv) and "Beşiktaş" in large amount

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's "Dynamo" (Kiev) and Turkish "Beşiktaş" clubs were fined in the amount of 60,000 EUR each.
Report informs, UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has made a decision.
The reason is behavior of fans during final round of Champions League group stage.
At that meeting "Dinamo" won "Beşiktaş" 6:0.
Earlier, UEFA accused "Dinamo" for not preparing for game at the appropriate level and failing to provide security.
"Beşiktaş" was punished for unacceptable behavior of fans.
