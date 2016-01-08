UEFA announced symbolic team of 2015 - LIST

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA has announced symbolic team of 2015. Report informs the players are Europe's 4 leading club team members.

As a result ofInternet voting of world's 7 million people, 1 player from "Juventus", 2 from Germany's "Bavaria", 3 from Spain's, "Real Madrid" and 5 players from "Barcelona" were included.

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer ("Munich").

Defenders: David Alaba ("Bavaria"), Sergio Ramos ("Real Madrid"), Gerard Pique, Dani Alves ("Barcelona")

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta ("Barcelona"), Paul Poqba ("Juventus"), Xames Rodriguez ("Real Madrid")

Attackers: Lionel Messi, Neymar ("Barcelona"), Cristiano Ronaldo ("Real Madrid").