Two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be revealed tonight

The last round of Champions League group stage football matches will begin today.
Report informs, two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be announced tonight.
Champions League, group stage, the 6th round.
December 8
group A
23:45. PSG (France) - "Shakhtar" (Ukraine)
Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Paris. "Park de Prince" stadium
23:45. "Real Madrid" (Spain) - "Malmö" (Sweden)
Referee: Danielo Orsato (Italy)
Madrid. "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium
group B
23:45. PSV (Netherlands) - CSKA (Russia)
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
Eynhoven. "Philips' stadium
23:45. "Wolfsburg" (Germany) - "Manchester United" (England)
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
Wolfsburg. "Volkswagen Arena"
group C
23:45. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)
Referee: Ovidiu Alin Xetseqan
Lisbon. "Estadiu Luj the" stadium
23:45. "Galatasaray" (Turkey) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium
group D
23:45. Manchester City (England) - Borussia (Monchengladbach, Germany)
Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)
Manchester. "Etihad" stadium
23:45. "Seville" (Spain) - "Juventus" (Italy)
Referee: SzymonMarciniak (Poland)
Seville. "Ramon Sanchez Pisxuan" stadium
The group stage of the Champions League final will be held tomorrow in 8 games.
