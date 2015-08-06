Meeting of AFFA Committee of Clubs to be held with new clubs

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ First meeting of AFFA Committee of Clubs in season 2015-2016 will be held on August 7.

Report informs, the committee will held the meeting with new club representatives .

Representatives of "Baku" and "Simurg" clubs playing last season in Azerbaijani Premier League games, will not take part in the meeting. They will be replaced by representatives of debutants of "Zira", "Kapaz" and "Ravan" clubs.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the issues discussed in the last season, which require the final decision.

The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m Baku time at Hilton hotel.