Today Azerbaijan national football team meets with Kazakhstan

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan national football team will hold its first friendly match in 2016. Report informs the opponent will be the national team of Kazakhstan.

The game will be held in the framework of the training camps of both teams in Antalya. In latest FIFA ranking list Azerbaijan is in 112th place with 300 points, Kazakhstan is 125th with 276 points.

Azerbaijani national team head coach Robert Prosinecki will take part in the match with 23 football players.

The Kazakh team will hold a match without a head coach.

19:00: Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan

Referees: Ali Palabıyık, Jeyhun Sesiguzel, Kerem Ersoy Dordunc.