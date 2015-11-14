 Top
    Tickets for Azerbaijan-Moldova match now on sale at one more address

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for the friendly match between Azerbaijan and Moldova, which will be held on November 17 are on sale in Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Report informs, the fans who want to watch the game at the stadium may to purchase tickets at this territory today.

    Additionally, ticket sales points are located in a shopping center '28 Mall', Bakcell customer service center "Sahil", Bakcell Arena box office and online www.tickets.affa.az.

    Ticket prices for VIP-sector - AZN 10, tickets for other places AZN 1.

