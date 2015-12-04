Thomas Müller re-sign with Bayern Munich

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomas Müller is prepared to commit his long term future to FC Bayern. The player and club have come to an oral agreement on a deal that will keep him in Munich through the 2021 season, Report informs.

The 25 year old has been in the FCB organization since the year 2000, and it doesn't appear as though he's leaving any time soon.

During the Gigaset event, Müller was asked about his contract situation. "There is a lot of indication for it and not a lot against it," he said. The rumored extension would keep Müller in Munich until at least his 31st birthday.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said at the Bayern AGM that he was "optimistic that the one born in Pähl will end his career at Bayern". Müller grew up in Pähl. It appears that the Chairman is close to fulfilling that vision.