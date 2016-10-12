The reason Arda Turan not included in Turkish national team unveiled

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Reason head coach Fatih Terim didn’t call Arda Turan to national team unveiled.

Report informs, serious controversy took place between head coach and player.

In training camp of national team in Antalya players and coaches gathered for meeting. When Terim was showing some tactical schemes on board Arda stood up and criticized coach’s tactics. His behavior upset Terim. But the player insisted on his opinion and told Terim that he had tactical discussions with Luiz Enrique in Barcelona as well. Terim became outraged and hurled his pen. Arda in his turn told: “I am not young Arda anymore, I am a grown up”.

After this talk the “Emperor” warned the player: “You can’t speak with head coach this way. Come to your sense.”

When the sound of quarrel went beyond the walls, Burak Yilmaz and other players intervened and calmed them down. Players vowed not to spread information about this incident.

Let’s note that Fatih Terim doesn’t include Arda Turan and number of other leading players to national team.