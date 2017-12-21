The first rival of Keshla FC in Antalya camp training named

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defined the first rival of Azerbaijan's football club Keshla on the demonstration match during the camp training in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs, the capital representative will play with Macedonian club Rabotnički, January 26.

Keshla players will be in Antalya for training from January 23 to February 2 and play three demonstration matches.

It has played with Rabotnički in the first qualification stage of 2008/2009 season of the Champions League. Keshla FC played in a draw 1:1 at home with Macedonian club and qualified for the next stage.

Rabotnički will play demonstration match with Gabala, January 24.