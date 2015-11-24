 Top
    Teams at 1/8 finals of Champions League to be revealed today

    Barcelona-Roma and Bayern München-Olympiacos matches will be in the spotlight

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Matches of V tour of Football Championship League will be held today.

    Report informs, 8 matches will be played in 4 groups on the first day.

    At the first match of E group BATE of Belarus will receive Bayer of Germany.

    Draw satisfies Bayern München of Germany and Olympiacos of Greece, which will meet in F group.

    None of teams pass to the next stage in G group. Despite draw in a match between group leader Porto and Dynamo (Kyiv) of Ukraine in Portugal, Porto will pass to the next stage.

    Zenit of Russia coped with this task in H group.

    Champions League, V tour

    E group

    21:00. BATE (Belarus) - Bayer (Germany)

    Head referee: Clement Turpin (France)

    Borisov. Borisov Arena'

    23:45. Barcelona (Spain) - Roma (Italy)

    Head referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

    Barcelona. Nou Camp

    Points: Barcelona - 10. Roma - 5. Bayer - 4. BATE - 3.

    F group

    23:45. Arsenal (England) - Dynamo (Zagreb, Croatia)

    Head referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

    London. Amirates stadium

    23:45. Bayern München (Germany) - Olympiacos (Greece)

    Head referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

    Munich. Allianz Arena

    Points: Bayern München - 9. Olympiacos - 9. Arsenal - 3. Dynamo - 3.

    G group

    23:45. Porto (Portugal) - Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)

    Head referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)

    Porto. Dragao stadium

    23:45. Maccabi (Haifa, Israel) - Chelsea (England)

    Head referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)

    Haifa. Sammi Ofer stadium

    Points: Porto - 10. Chelsea - 7. Dynamo - 5. Maccabi - 0.

    H group

    21:00. Zenit (Russia) - Valencia (Spain)

    Head referee: Sveyn Moen (Norway)

    Saint Petersburg. Petrovski stadium

    23:45. Lion (France) - Gent (Belgium)

    Head referee: Sergey Karasyov (Russia)

    Lion. Jerlan stadiium

    Points: Zenit - 12. Valencia - 6. Gent - 4. Lion - 1.

