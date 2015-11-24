Teams at 1/8 finals of Champions League to be revealed today

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Matches of V tour of Football Championship League will be held today.
Report informs, 8 matches will be played in 4 groups on the first day.
At the first match of E group BATE of Belarus will receive Bayer of Germany.
Draw satisfies Bayern München of Germany and Olympiacos of Greece, which will meet in F group.
None of teams pass to the next stage in G group. Despite draw in a match between group leader Porto and Dynamo (Kyiv) of Ukraine in Portugal, Porto will pass to the next stage.
Zenit of Russia coped with this task in H group.
Champions League, V tour
E group
21:00. BATE (Belarus) - Bayer (Germany)
Head referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Borisov. Borisov Arena'
23:45. Barcelona (Spain) - Roma (Italy)
Head referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
Barcelona. Nou Camp
Points: Barcelona - 10. Roma - 5. Bayer - 4. BATE - 3.
F group
23:45. Arsenal (England) - Dynamo (Zagreb, Croatia)
Head referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
London. Amirates stadium
23:45. Bayern München (Germany) - Olympiacos (Greece)
Head referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
Munich. Allianz Arena
Points: Bayern München - 9. Olympiacos - 9. Arsenal - 3. Dynamo - 3.
G group
23:45. Porto (Portugal) - Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)
Head referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
Porto. Dragao stadium
23:45. Maccabi (Haifa, Israel) - Chelsea (England)
Head referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
Haifa. Sammi Ofer stadium
Points: Porto - 10. Chelsea - 7. Dynamo - 5. Maccabi - 0.
H group
21:00. Zenit (Russia) - Valencia (Spain)
Head referee: Sveyn Moen (Norway)
Saint Petersburg. Petrovski stadium
23:45. Lion (France) - Gent (Belgium)
Head referee: Sergey Karasyov (Russia)
Lion. Jerlan stadiium
Points: Zenit - 12. Valencia - 6. Gent - 4. Lion - 1.
