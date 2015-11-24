Teams at 1/8 finals of Champions League to be revealed today

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Matches of V tour of Football Championship League will be held today.

Report informs, 8 matches will be played in 4 groups on the first day.

At the first match of E group BATE of Belarus will receive Bayer of Germany.

Draw satisfies Bayern München of Germany and Olympiacos of Greece, which will meet in F group.

None of teams pass to the next stage in G group. Despite draw in a match between group leader Porto and Dynamo (Kyiv) of Ukraine in Portugal, Porto will pass to the next stage.

Zenit of Russia coped with this task in H group.

Champions League, V tour

E group

21:00. BATE (Belarus) - Bayer (Germany)

Head referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Borisov. Borisov Arena'

23:45. Barcelona (Spain) - Roma (Italy)

Head referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Barcelona. Nou Camp

Points: Barcelona - 10. Roma - 5. Bayer - 4. BATE - 3.

F group

23:45. Arsenal (England) - Dynamo (Zagreb, Croatia)

Head referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

London. Amirates stadium

23:45. Bayern München (Germany) - Olympiacos (Greece)

Head referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

Munich. Allianz Arena

Points: Bayern München - 9. Olympiacos - 9. Arsenal - 3. Dynamo - 3.

G group

23:45. Porto (Portugal) - Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)

Head referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)

Porto. Dragao stadium

23:45. Maccabi (Haifa, Israel) - Chelsea (England)

Head referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)

Haifa. Sammi Ofer stadium

Points: Porto - 10. Chelsea - 7. Dynamo - 5. Maccabi - 0.

H group

21:00. Zenit (Russia) - Valencia (Spain)

Head referee: Sveyn Moen (Norway)

Saint Petersburg. Petrovski stadium

23:45. Lion (France) - Gent (Belgium)

Head referee: Sergey Karasyov (Russia)

Lion. Jerlan stadiium

Points: Zenit - 12. Valencia - 6. Gent - 4. Lion - 1.