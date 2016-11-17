Suspect embezzling 50 mln RUB to build a stadium in Russia revealed to be Armenian

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ A person, suspected of fraud during the construction of a football stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia for 2018 World Cup, revealed to be Armenian.

Report informs citing Fontanka, suspected person is Former Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg, Marat Oganesyan.

The theft was established of funds in 2014 in the amount of over 50 million rubles during inking a deal between main contractor, Transstroi company, and the TDM joint-stock company on supplying a scoreboard for the football stadium. Oganesyan was detained yesterday and taken from hospital to temporary detention facility after 3 hours of being at the hospital.

Notably, St. Petersburg stadium will host 3 group matches and final match of the Confederations Cup. Also, qualifiers of 2018 FIFA World Cup 4 groups, 1/8 final, semi-final as well as third-place winner will be identified at this stadium.