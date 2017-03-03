 Top
    Azerbaijani national squad for a friendly match with Qatar named - LIST

    23 players invited to national team

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Azerbaijani national team for a friendly match with Qatari team in Doha, March 9, was announced.

    Report informs citing website of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), manager Robert Prosinečki invited 23 players to the national team.

    In addition to new players, Qarabag keeper Shahrudin Magomedaliyev, Inter full-back Abbas Huseynov, Gabala back-line player Tellur Mutallimov, Brazilian half-back of Qarabag FC Richard Almeida also among them. Moreover, Gabala FC captain Javid Huseynov summoned to the national team for the first time after his release.

    First name, last name Club
    Shahrudin Magomedaliyev Qarabag
    Anar Nazirov Zira
    Salahat Aghayev Inter
    Tarlan Guliyev Inter
    Abbas Huseynov Inter
    Badavi Huseynov Qarabag
    Rashad Sadigov Qarabag
    Tellur Mutallimov Gabala
    Urfan Abbasov Gabala
    Magomed Mirzabekov Gabala
    Arif Dashdamirov Qarabag
    Ruslan Abishov Neftchi
    Rahid Amirguliyev Qarabag
    Gara Garayev Qarabag
    Richard Almeida Qarabag
    Elvin Mammadov Zira
    Javid Huseynov Gabala
    Araz Abdullayev Gabala
    Aghabala Ramazanov Qarabag
    Ruslan Gurbanov Gabala
    Namik Alaskarov Qarabag
    Rauf Aliyev İnter
    Mahir Madatov Qarabag
