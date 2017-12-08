Roma head coach talks about Azerbaijan's Afran Ismayilov

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ “In our home match Qarabag FC made a change in its starting lineup. Afran Ismayilov with whose game method we were not familiar with, was included in the list of eleven players.”

Report informs, the head coach of Italian club Roma Eusebio Di Francesco said commenting on the last match of Champions League group stage. He said ahead of the match that ended with 1:0 victory of Roma, he instructed Alessandro Florenzi and Aleksandar Kolarov to follow Ismayilov.

“During several minutes of the game I showed Afran to Florenzi and Kolarov. Unlike our game rules have some small moments that can help us change depending on the rival. You get familiar with the squad of the rival a bit late, but it is important. We have to know with squad the rival is playing with us.”

Afran Ismayilov played for 76 minutes on the match with Roma. He was in starting lineup for the first time in the Champions League group stage.