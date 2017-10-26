Robert Prosinečki back to Baku for reporting to AFFA

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Manager of the national football team of Azerbaijan, Robert Prosinečki has returned to Baku.

Mikayil Narimanoghlu, Chief of AFFA Information and Public Relations Department told Report.

He said the 48-year-old Croatian expert is currently in the administrative building of the federation. According to M. Narimanoghlu, Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov will meet with him.

After listening the report on Robert Prosinečki's performance at 2018 World Cup qualifier, a decision will be given whether or not to extend his contract.

Notably, 3-year contract between Robert Prosinečki and AFFA ends in December. However, the Azerbaijani national team scored record 10 points in the last cycle, becoming 5th in the group.