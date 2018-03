Rival of Inter FC arrives in Baku - LIST

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian FC Mladost has arrived in Baku for a return match of Europa League first qualifying round with Inter.

Report informs, the squad includes all 23 footballers in the application.

After arriving in the Azerbaijani capital with Belgrade-Istanbul-Baku flight in the morning, the team members accommodated in one of the suburban hotels. Today, Mladost will hold a training at one of the stadiums of the capital and tomorrow at Dalga Arena.

Mladost's squad:

Goalkeepers: 1. Nemanja Krznarić, 22. Zlatko Zečević, 23. Dragan Rosić

Full-backs: 4. Ivan Milošević, 5. Siniša Saničanin(Bosnia and Herzegovina), 28. Nikola Andrić, 31. Janko Tumbasević, 44.Bogdan Milošević, 93. Miloš Šatara (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Half-backs: 8. Stefan Golubović, 10. Husniddin Gafurov (Uzbekistan), 11. Uros Sinčić, 15. Aleksandar Pejovic, 17. Ivan Pešić, 20. Nenad Marinković, 27. Vladimir Radivojević, 77.Predrag Pavlović, 99. Veliko Kievichanin

Forwards: 7. Saša Jovanović, 12. Nenad Gavrić, 14. Miloš Trifunović, 18. Obiora Odita (Nigeria), 32.Ivan Marković

Manager: Nenad Milovanović

Notably, game will start at 21:00 local time.