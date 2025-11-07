Revsportz: Qarabag has turned into European disruptors

From the war-scarred streets of Aghdam to the glittering nights of the UEFA Champions League, the story of Qarabag FK is one that transcends football, says an article in Revsportz, dedicated to the success of the Azerbaijani champion.

"The Azerbaijani club has now become one of Europe"s most inspiring underdog tales, standing toe-to-toe with continental giants and making their presence felt on the grandest stage.

This season, Qarabag have stunned the football world with their remarkable run in the Champions League. They opened their campaign with a thrilling 3–2 victory over Benfica, followed it up with a commanding 2–0 win against Copenhagen, and recently held Chelsea to a spirited 2–2 draw in Baku, a result that felt more like a triumph than a stalemate. Their only defeat so far came against Athletic Club where they still managed to find the net in a 3–1 loss," it said.

The article notes that it's a remarkable turnaround for a side that finished bottom of their Europa League group just last season. Now, the Azerbaijani champions sit in a strong position in the league phase, remarkably above traditional European heavyweights such as Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, and Ajax.

"The contrast between Qarabag and their illustrious opponents could not be starker. Chelsea"s squad, assembled at a cost of over £1.1 billion, dwarfs Qarabag"s modest £21 million valuation. Yet on the pitch, heart and hunger have closed the gap. Against Chelsea, Qarabag played with fearless intensity, pressing high, attacking in waves, and finding the net twice within 10 pulsating minutes before half-time," the article says.

It adds that behind this extraordinary rise stands Gurban Gurbanov, the club"s long-serving manager, who has guided Qarabag for over 17 years.

"His unwavering leadership has turned the team from domestic champions into European disruptors," the article says.