Referees of Qarabag vs PAOK match named

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ All appointments regarding 3rd round match between Qarabag and Greek PAOK at the Europa League group stage have been identified.

Report informs, the match to be held in Baku on October 20 will be managed by Israeli referees.

Europa League, 3rd round

October 20

21:00.Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - PAOK (Greece)

Referee:Alon Yefet (ISR)

Assistant referees:Danny Krasikov, Nissan Davidi (ISR)

Additional Assistant Referees:Roy Reinshreiber, Ziv Adler (ISR)

4th official:Kiril Balikin (ISR)

Referee observer:Igor Ischenko (UKR)

UEFA Delegate: Rudolphe Mannaerts (BEL)

Baku. Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov