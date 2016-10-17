 Top
    Close photo mode

    Referees of Qarabag vs PAOK match named

    Israeli referees are in charge of match

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ All appointments regarding 3rd round match between Qarabag and Greek PAOK at the Europa League group stage have been identified.

    Report informs, the match to be held in Baku on October 20 will be managed by Israeli referees.

    Europa League, 3rd round

    October 20

    21:00.Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - PAOK (Greece)

    Referee:Alon Yefet (ISR)

    Assistant referees:Danny Krasikov, Nissan Davidi (ISR)

    Additional Assistant Referees:Roy Reinshreiber, Ziv Adler (ISR)

    4th official:Kiril Balikin (ISR)

    Referee observer:Igor Ischenko (UKR)

    UEFA Delegate: Rudolphe Mannaerts (BEL)

    Baku. Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi