Real Madrid wants Ronaldo contract extended before World Cup

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at the end of the season in flying form. Report informs, according to 'AS', Real Madrid want to reward him with a new contract till 2021 before he heads off to the World Cup.

Jose Angel Sanchez, the general director of the club,has reportedly talked with the forward to let him know that Madrid are very happy with his performance and are planning a contract renewal, with an increased salary included in the deal.

The Portuguese striker is aware of the offer and welcomed the initiative.

As reported by 'AS', Ronaldo's salary could increase from €21m to up to €30m, not including performance-based add-ons.