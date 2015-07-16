Real Madrid is the world's most expensive club for the third year

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Forbes" magazine published the list of the most sports teams. Report informs, Spanish club "Real Madrid" tops the lists for the third consecutive year.

The next two places were taken by "Dallas Cowboys" (American football) and "New York Yankees" (baseball).

The world's most expensive clubs are the followings (the first 10 in billion dollars).

1. "Real Madrid" (football) - 3.26

2-3. "Dallas Cowboys" (American soccer) - 3.2

2-3. "New York Yankees" (baseball) - 3.2

4. "Barcelona" (football) - 3.16

5. "Manchester United" (football) - 3.1

6-7. "Los Angeles Lakers" (basketball) - 2.6

6-7. "New England Patriots" (American soccer) - 2.6

8. "New York Knicks" (basketball) - 2.5

9-10. "Los Angeles Dodgers" (baseball) - 2.4

9-10. "Washington Redskins" (American soccer) - 2.4.