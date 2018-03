Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish FC Real Madrid has got 143 million euros in last five years from player sales.

Report informs citing AS, this amount obtained from 12 transfer operations.

The most expensive deal was the sale of Spain forward Álvaro Morata to Chelsea for € 80 mln.

The Royal Club spends 20 mln euros each year for its trainees. Five million of this amount is meant for Castilla, Real Madrid's reserve team.