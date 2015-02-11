Real Madrid fines James and Khedira for going to Cristiano's party

Baku. 11 February. Real Madrid club will fine James and Khedira for going to Cristiano's party, Report informs citing Deportes Cuatro. Real Madrid will apply the intern code to James Rodríguez and Sami Khedira.

According to information, Real Madrid will apply their intern penal code to James Rodríguez and Sami Khedira and they will be punished with an economic fine for assisting the controversial Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday party when they were injured.

Let's recall that the German midfielder is suffering a very delicate situation, since he is injured again and he ends his contract this year. Khedira got injured on his left femoral biceps in the derby of this Saturday against Atletico Madrid at Calderón and instead of going home as he was adviced he went to Cristiano's party.

On the other hand doctors also adviced James to relax after being surgically intervened last Thursday from the fith metatarsal of his right foot. However, the Colombian went to the party and recorded himself singing along Kevin Roldán smiling.