Rahid Amirguliyev: Main thing was to gain three points - INTERVIEW

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents interview with Rahid Amirguliyev, footballer of Azerbaijani national team, after 2018 World Cup qualifying round match with San Marino (1:0).
- What can you say about the match?
- The match was very difficult as the rival completely played at full-back line. It was difficult for us to break through the full-back line.
- And you had scoring opportunities, but could not use them?
- (smiles- edit.) It is true. Compared to the first half, we had more opportunities to score goals in the second half. I give thanks. The main thing was to gain three points.
- What prevented you score more goals?
- As I said, the rival played at full-back line. We thought that the rival would play in-front position after half-time as we scored a goal in the first half. But they didn't change the tactics and played as in the first half.
- Was the loss in the rival's squad played a role in it?
- I think that it has no relation with the scarcity. The rival played at full-back line from beginning of match.
- Do you think that the national team isn't ready yet?
- I cannot say it. If there is any problem, it will be solved by the coaches. Perhaps, it is the first match and it also has an impact.
