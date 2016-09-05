Rahid Amirguliyev: Main thing was to gain three points - INTERVIEW

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents interview with Rahid Amirguliyev, footballer of Azerbaijani national team, after 2018 World Cup qualifying round match with San Marino (1:0).

- What can you say about the match?

- The match was very difficult as the rival completely played at full-back line. It was difficult for us to break through the full-back line.

- And you had scoring opportunities, but could not use them?

- (smiles- edit.) It is true. Compared to the first half, we had more opportunities to score goals in the second half. I give thanks. The main thing was to gain three points.

- What prevented you score more goals?

- As I said, the rival played at full-back line. We thought that the rival would play in-front position after half-time as we scored a goal in the first half. But they didn't change the tactics and played as in the first half.

- Was the loss in the rival's squad played a role in it?

- I think that it has no relation with the scarcity. The rival played at full-back line from beginning of match.

- Do you think that the national team isn't ready yet?

- I cannot say it. If there is any problem, it will be solved by the coaches. Perhaps, it is the first match and it also has an impact.