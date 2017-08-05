Qarabag director: Our main goal to rise to Champions League group stage

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ “There are no easy rivals in the play-off stage of the Champions League. Copenhagen is one of such teams. However, we are not weak either,” director of “Qarabag” FC Emrah Çelikel told Report. He said that the goal was to pass to the group stage of the Champions League. Çelikel noted that they would do their best to make it possible. He stressed that coaches would analyze the matches of the Danish champion and take necessary measures. According to the club official, with this aim, one of Qarabag’s coaches will be sent to Denmark to watch Copenhagen’s away match with Brøndby.

Moreover, Çelikel did not exclude the possibility of a new transfer till the play-off. Qarabag official said that currently, steps are being taken in this direction: “We hold negotiations both with the footballers who were earlier on our agenda, and with new players. It can be a striker or a player of any other position.”

Director went on saying that they were not going to apply to the Professional Football League (PFL) to postpone the away match with Neftchi in the first stage of the Azerbaijani Premier League (APL).

Notably, Neftchi-Qarabag match will be held at the Bakcell Arena on August 11. Azerbaijani representative will receive Copenhagen at the “Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on August 15. The return match will be held at Denmark’s Parken stadium, August 23.