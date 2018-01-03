"Qarabag" can transfer Romanian national team player

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Qarabag" football club is preparing to transfer player of the national team of Romania and Bucharest "Dynamo" Steliano Filip.

Report informs citing the Gazeta Sporturilor, 24-year-old left flank player received an offer from the Azerbaijani club. It is reported that for this transfer, "Dynamo" requires 400 thousand euros. If the talks are positive, Philip will soon join " Qarabag".

In the summer defender was close to transfer to the Ukrainian team "Dynamo". The Kiev club offered 800 thousand euros, although the owner of the Bucharest club Ionuț Negoiță demanded 1.5 million euros. As a result, the negotiations were interrupted. Philip is the second most paid player in the club. Recently, there has been a decline in his speeches in connection with which, the Romanian club is ready to sell this football player for 400 thousand euros. Philip at the same time received offers from several Turkish teams and a secondary Italian club. But the most serious proposal came from "Qarabag".

Notably, a few days ago Bucharest "Dynamo" sold midfielder Paul Anton for 500 thousand euros to the Russian club "Anzhi". To date, Steliano Filip had 8 matches in national team of Romania.