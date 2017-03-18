Pavel Nedved: "Juventus" can play with "Barcelona" without fear

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president and former player of Juventus Pavel Nedved shared his impressions after draw results of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League.

Report informs, manager expects an exciting confrontation with "Barcelona".

Confrontation with the "Barcelona" will be exciting. This is one of the most famous teams in the world. We need to be ready, knowing that we are very strong and able to fight with anyone. I think that Juventus became stronger after the Champions League final of 2015. The current team can play with Barcelona without fear. I do not think that the holding of the first match is of great importance at this level. They just need to push to the limit in 180 minutes or more, "Nedved said.