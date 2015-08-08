Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Owner of Turkey's Super Cup to be determined today.

Report informs, the stadium Osmanli in Ankara will meet the champion of the country and the current owner of the Cup "Galatasaray" and finalist of the Cup of the country "Bursaspor".

The match, will begin at 22:45 Baku time and FIFA referee Cuneyt Cakir will lead the match.

The fight for the Super Cup Turkey began with 2006-2007 season. Until today, "Galatasaray" has reached the final six times, in 3 of which became the winner. At the end of last season it became the champion of the country for 20 th time. If at this time the "Galatasaray" will prevail, it will be a 4-time winner of the Super Bowl. "Bursaspor" a second time acting in the Super Bowl, for the first time will try to become a winner. The match will be broadcasted on the Turkish channel ATV.

After this meeting on August 14 the Turkish Super League will begin.